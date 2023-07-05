The £150 disability cost of living payment was sent to people in receipt of a number of disability benefits.

But what should you do if you were eligible for the payment and did not receive it before the July 4 deadline.

In order to receive the latest cost of living payment, you must receive one of the following disability benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

All payments were due to be sent out by July 4, however the DWP said a small number of households may well receive their payment after this date.

This will be the case where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on April 1.

If you have not received the payment yet, which can be spotted in your account accompanied by the code “DWP COL” followed by your National Insurance number, you can report the missing payment here.

In order to do so, you will need your National Insurance number.

The process can also be used to report a missing £301 cost of living payment.

The guidance says: “Before reporting a missing payment, check your bank, building society or credit union account, or your Payment Exception Service voucher receipt.

“The payment will be made separately from your benefit.

“Do not report the same missing payment more than once. We will reply to you as soon as we can.”