The National Health Service was formed 75 years ago, and buildings across the UK will be illuminated in the NHS colour to honour the dedicated work of NHS staff across the decades.

Gary Scott, chairman of Tendring Council, said the NHS was an invaluable organisation to all.

“We are pleased to be lighting up our Town Hall blue to celebrate this landmark anniversary,” he said.

“Across its lifetime the NHS has improved – and saved – the lives of so many of us with its high-quality care for all, for free.

“I think all of us would have had direct contact with the NHS, from when we are born and right through our lives, and the innovative initiatives our health partners support and fund are helping to better our lives within our communities every day.

“By lighting up Clacton Town Hall we can say, on behalf of Tendring, a big ‘thank you’ to all those who work in the NHS.”