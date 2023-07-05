CHILDREN and parents faced more disruption today as teachers in England go on strike again in a long-running dispute over pay.
Sports days, school trips, and transition days for pupils are set to be disrupted as a result of the walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU), with another day of action planned for Friday.
Picket lines will be mounted outside schools across Essex, and some striking teachers will march in Westminster before taking part in a rally in Parliament Square this afternoon.
It is the seventh day individual schools in England have faced walkouts by NEU teacher members this year.
Education union leaders have warned that further strike action in the autumn term is likely if the ongoing pay dispute remains unresolved.
There are fears that pupils could miss out on end-of-year activities – including concerts, school trips, sports days and opportunities to meet new classmates – during the two strike days this week.
Members of the NEU went on strike across England on February 1, March 15 and 16, April 27 and May 2, and regional walkouts took place between February 28 and March 2.
During the most recent strikes on May 2, Department for Education data suggests that 50 per cent of state schools in England were open but restricting attendance and five per cent were fully closed.
Which Essex schools are closed today?
The following schools are either fully or partially closed:
- All Saints’ Church of England Primary School, Harwich
- All Saints Church of England
- Basildon Lower Academy
- Beauchamps High School
- Brightside Primary School
- Brinkley Grove Primary School
- Broomgrove Junior School
- Castle View School
- Chelmer Valley High School
- Chelmsford County High School for Girls
- Cherry Tree Primary School, Basildon
- Chrishall Holy Trinity And St Nicholas Church of England
- Crays Hill Primary School
- De La Salle School, Basildon
- Dr Walker's Church of England
- Dunmow St Mary's Primary School
- Edward Francis Primary School
- Grange Primary School
- Greensward Academy
- Hatfield Heath Primary School
- Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
- Helena Romanes School
- Hereward Primary School
- John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School
- Jotmans Hall Primary School
- Latchingdon CE Primary School
- Limes Farm Junior School
- Maltese Road Primary School
- Matching Green Church of England
- Mayflower High, Billericay
- Moulsham Junior School
- New Rickstones Academy
- Newhall Primary Academy
- Oakfield Primary School
- Mayflower Primary School
- Paxman Academy
- Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus
- Shenfield High
- Silver End Academy
- South Green Infant and Nursery School
- St Andrew’s Church of England School, Colchester
- Stanway School
- St George’s School – Towers Campus
- St Helena School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Canvey Island
- St Luke's Park Primary
- The Bishops' Church of England and Roman Catholic
- The Howbridge Infant School
- The King John School
- The Pioneer School
- The Ramsey Academy
- The Sandon School
- Thurstable School
- Thriftwood School and College - School Campus
- Wickford Primary School
- William De Ferrers School
- Winter Gardens Academy
- Woodham Walter Church of England
Some schools are closed to all pupils, while others have closed only some classes or made virtual learning arrangements. For more information about the arrangements for your child's school, visit the Essex County Council website.
