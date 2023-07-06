There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Stan

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - English Springer Spaniel

Colour - Brown and white

Stan is described as a "high energy, loving dog" who came into Danaher Animal Home with two other Springer Spaniel girls after their family could no longer continue to care for them.

He had a high food drive, making him ideal to train, and he loves playing with a ball.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Stan has shown us here at the centre that he can be a little timid, so he will need some time to adjust to his new environments, but we are sure it won't be long until Stan is living his best life!"

Biggie

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Mastiff

Colour - Tan

Biggie is a dog who is described as being "super friendly" with people, who loves nothing more than a good back scratch and lots of cuddles.

He is housetrained but may need more training on being left on his own for periods of time.

Biggie would benefit from owners who have some experience with large breeds such and Bull mastiffs as he can be very strong on a lead at times.

Additionally, he will need continued socialisation and training around other dogs.

Zorro

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

Zorro is a cat who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of his own from a very lively and chaotic environment and is struggling a little to life in a cattery.

He'll need to be the only cat in the home so that he hopefully settles in, as he is very nervous currently.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Potential adopters would need to understand that at this stage we are not able to be hands-on with Zorro and it will take time to get him to a point where he is comfortable with this.

"He is a big foodie and his handlers are spending time with him every day using tasty treats to build up positive bonds with him."

Whisky and Persephone

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.