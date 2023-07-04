ITV’s This Morning programme will be filming live from the Clacton Breeze open top bus from 11am until noon, with customers on board the bus invited to share their thoughts on some of their favourite seaside memories.

TV presenter Josie Gibson will be hosting the show.

Davina Langley, the marketing manager for the Hedingham and Chambers bus operator, said any customers taking the bus on Wednesday may have a chance to appear on live TV.

She said: “We’re excited to have ITV This Morning on board the Clacton Breeze - everyone loves an open top bus so we’re sure Josie will have a great time.

“Any of our customers riding tomorrow will see the film crew and might spot themselves live on TV."

The open top bus service, which runs every hour from Point Clear to Clacton Pier, started on Saturday, July 1 and will run until the last day of September.

The route, which lasts an hour, runs from Monday to Sunday.

The Clacton Breeze summer nights buses will begin later this month, starting on Saturday, July 22.