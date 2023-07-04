Former Deputy Sgt Nicholas Worton had been accused of directing unwanted and unwarranted sexualised comments and contact towards a colleague on several occasions in November 2021.

An Essex Police misconduct hearing found the allegations were proven and Mr Worton would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

Det Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Our work to tackle inappropriate sexualised behaviour, so often directed towards women and girls in Essex, does not stop when it reaches our own front door.

“I expect the highest standards of professionalism and respect from all officers and staff within the force.

“Former DS Nicholas Worton’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable.

“His behaviour fell far below the standards the public of Essex expect and the overwhelming majority of my colleagues deliver day to day.

“I encourage anyone, be it from within our communities or across the Essex Police family, to report something that’s not right. It will be taken seriously.

“I would finally pay tribute to my colleague who reported his inappropriate behaviour for their exemplary integrity, fortitude and professionalism throughout this process.”