Clive Williams, Courtney Lynch and an unidentified man attacked Ashley Bottley in Colchester’s Castle Park after Lynch confronted him about an alleged previous incident.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the group then piled in on Mr Bottley, kicking and punching him while he lay on the floor on July 3, 2020.

Mum-of-four Lynch, 23, stole his mobile phone and a screwdriver, Stanley knife and tape measure from his pockets all to the value of £300 before running off.

Judge Tim Godfrey said: “This was a sustained group assault and serious injury was caused.

“The person you attacked was unconscious for a period and he required treatment in hospital.”

Williams, 32, of no fixed abode from Clacton, and Lynch, of High Street, Clacton, both admitted theft and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Lynch was handed a 12 month community order and Williams was sentenced to eight months in prison, but was released having served the time on remand.

Phillipa Page, prosecuting, said the victim was known to the duo and they had arranged to meet outside a pub in Colchester on the day in question.

They then went on a walk to Castle Park where Lynch confronted him about a past aggrievement and the group surrounded him.

“Mr Williams kicked him to the floor and they continued kicking and punching him while he was on the floor,” said Ms Page.

The prosecutor said Mr Bottley “doesn’t feel safe anymore in visiting Colchester” following the offences.

She revealed he was briefly knocked unconscious and suffered cuts, bruises and was treated in hospital for a hematoma.

Ian Cain, for Lynch, said the attack was entirely out of character for his client and she has become a “completely different person” since.

Steven Levy, for Williams, added: “Tempers were clearly very frayed”, revealing the defendant had lived in harmony with Mr Bottley for four years in Osbourne Street, Colchester.

Lynch must abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew for four weeks and was ordered to undertake 25 days of a rehabilitation activity,