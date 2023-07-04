Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Low Road, in Harwich, shortly after 8.20am today.

After arriving at the scene it was established a vehicle and a child had been involved in a crash.

As a result of the incident the road was closed while paramedics treated the child, who is believed to be a young schoolgirl.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.26am with reports a child had been hit by a car on Low Road in Harwich.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the child to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

One eyewitness, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he arrived at the scene moment after the girl had been hit.

Speaking to the Gazette he said: "My son's mother pulled over to help the girl - she is a nurse.

"She kept her calm and made sure she had no spinal injuries until the police and ambulance arrived.

"She was talking and everything. I believe she has gone hospital for check over."

Essex Police have confirmed the girl's injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.