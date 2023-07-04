Tendring Council’s Beach Patrol teams in Clacton, Dovercourt, Frinton, Walton and Brightlingsea, recorded 180 incidents in the last weekend of June.

The most high-profile incident was concern about a piece of old metal on a Clacton beach which led the bomb squad being called to investigate – eventually deeming the item not a danger.

However, patrols had to tell more than 160 individuals or groups to stop climbing on rocks, groynes or breakwaters.

Team - Tendring Council's Beach Patrol (Image: TDC)

Tendring Council said that while these play an important role in beach maintenance, they are dangerous as people risk slipping into deep water, injuring themselves, or become trapped.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure, said: “The Essex Sunshine Coast is a beautiful place to visit, and as the name suggests very often delivers lovely warm, sunny days,” he said.

“Any coastline has inherent dangers in it, such as tides, currents and obstacles, and ours is no exception, and we help to reduce those risks through supervised beaches thanks to our superb Beach Patrol, warning signs and education work too such as Swim Safe.

“That’s why we’re reminding people, following this busy weekend, to stay off the rocks, keep away from underneath piers, groynes and breakwaters, and to leave the inflatables at home – as well as being aware of the state of the tide.

“The best way to stay safe at any beach is to follow that safety advice, Respect the Water – and remember, if you get into trouble then float to live, and if you see someone in difficulty dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

Beach Patrol also had to give advice to almost 50 swimmers who had either gone out too far or on an inflatable, were swimming in channels for watercraft, or were too near or underneath piers.

The teams carried out 13 water rescues, twice had to request a lifeboat and on three occasions call for HM Coastguard mobile units.

The council added that inflatables can quickly be blown out to sea with only a gentle breeze, while swimmers in areas cleared for boats risk a collision.