Davey and Co, which has a long maritime history, is holding an open day on Wednesday, July 5, at 11am.

The firm has invited Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott and deputy council leader Ivan Henderson, portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, to the event.

The open day will celebrate a maritime history spanning nearly 140 years.

It is also opening its archives for the first time and is hoping to welcome guests from as far away as Chatham Historic Docks and the National Maritime Museum.

There will be tea, coffee and biscuits available on the day.