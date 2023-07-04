A THORRINGTON boat supplier celebrating 140 years is inviting people to join its open day.
Davey and Co, which has a long maritime history, is holding an open day on Wednesday, July 5, at 11am.
The firm has invited Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott and deputy council leader Ivan Henderson, portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, to the event.
The open day will celebrate a maritime history spanning nearly 140 years.
It is also opening its archives for the first time and is hoping to welcome guests from as far away as Chatham Historic Docks and the National Maritime Museum.
There will be tea, coffee and biscuits available on the day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here