The awards celebrate amazing accomplishments by young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories; as well as adults who support them.

The deadline for nominations for the seventh awards ceremony is fast approaching on July 23, ahead of the gala awards evening taking place on October 3.

New for 2023 is an Improved Attendance category, sponsored by Aquinas Provisions, recognising efforts by school pupils to overcome adversity and maintain or improve attendance at schools – and nominations are particularly welcomed in this category.

This joins the existing nine categories such as community improvement and environmental initiative – both of which come with a bursary for the winner – and the unsung hero award for adults who support young people.

Individuals or groups of young people, such as youth organisations, can be nominated; while the various categories recognise academic achievement, inspirational caring, work in the community and efforts to help the environment, among others.

In particular, further nominations are welcomed in the following categories: improved attendance; community improvement; environmental initiative; and young carer.

A panel of judges assess the nominations after the deadline and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Karen O’Connor, chairwoman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said young people could only be recognised for their achievements if they were nominated.

“Since nominations opened we have already received some fantastic entries; but I and the rest of the judging panel are certain there also other brilliant young people out there worthy of consideration too,” Karen said.

“We can only judge people who are put forward and so we really need your help in putting forward nominations for people you know or work with.

“These awards are the perfect way to recognise the achievements of young people, whether they have accomplished something amazing – or go above and beyond in everyday life to reach their goals. So don’t delay, and put in your nomination now!”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards.