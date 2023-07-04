"It's never too late to start your fitness journey", "everyone has to be a beginner at some point" and so on - they're overused clichés but that doesn't mean they aren't true.

Walking into the gym for a workout can be intimidating whether you've signed up for a new gym or you never dreamed of entering one.

So, to help newcomers get going (and not quit before you've even really begun), personal trainer and fitness ambassador at Renpho Lee Mitchell has shared four key tips.

Lee Mitchell, personal trainer and fitness ambassador at Renpho, has come up with four tips to make your gym experience more comfortable. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Beginner gym workout tips

Everyone starts somewhere

Lee has reminded anyone that is feeling nervous about being new that everyone in the gym was once a beginner.

"When you step into the gym, take a moment to observe your surroundings and familiarise yourself with the equipment and layout," Lee suggested.

If you're unsure about how to use a particular machine or perform an exercise, don't hesitate to ask for help - and failing that, taking a friend with you as a training buddy will almost always help you feel comfortable in your surroundings.

Start with compound exercises

Compound exercises are a great place to start if you are unsure of what to do once you get into the gym.

Lee has recommended newcomers try their hands at squats, deadlifts and bench presses.

The personal trainer explained: "These exercises are great for building strength and developing a solid foundation."

The personal trainer recommends starting with compound exercising when you're a newcomer. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

Set realistic goals

Lee also recommended that newcomers set themselves realistic but achievable goals that will help keep them motivated and consistent.

"Don't underestimate the power of setting realistic goals and tracking your progress," he commented.

"This will not only keep you motivated but also help you gauge your improvement over time.

"This does not have to be done through an app, as some may have you believe -using a good old handwritten journal to track your progress can be a game-changer when it comes to achieving your goals."

Stay consistent

Consistent and gradual progress produces the best results, according to the PT.

He reminded newcomers of the well-known phrase 'slow and steady wins the race'.

The trainer added: "It's better to have a consistent workout routine that you can maintain rather than pushing yourself too hard initially and risking burnout or injury."

"By approaching your gym journey with patience, determination and an open mind, you'll be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals."