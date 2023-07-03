The Frinton in Bloom allotment team was joined by the Frinton and Kirby Beavers for their annual educational studies.

They got stuck in planting a variety of vegetables and herbs which they hope to impress the judges when they visit Frinton on July 14.

A spokesman said: "The Beavers planted up two hanging baskets which will be put towards the floral displays of the Frinton Free Church and took part in the Royal Horticultural Society's Grow your Own initiative by planting up seeds donated by them.

"The educational programme is getting young people involved and by taking part they can show enterprise and enjoy an end product.

"The ethos of the early years outreach events requires consideration for wildlife and an integrated approach in the management of vegetation by non-chemical methods and using peat-free compost.

"The Beavers were given packets of seeds so they could use in their own garden to make a small wildflower display which should be in flower within six months of scattering."