This heart-warming and incredible story of how King George VI overcame his fear of public speaking to address the nation is a fitting opening show in the year of the coronation of King Charles III.

The King’s Speech is the first in a series of six shows to be performed at The McGrigor Hall Theatre in Frinton this summer, beginning on July 11 and running through until August 19.

In the 1970s, playwright David Seidler came across the remarkable story of how unorthodox speech therapist Lionel Logue, ended up coaching King George VI to overcome his fear of public speaking.

Star - Alan Cox, son of Brian Cox, stars as Lionel Logue in The King's Speech. Picture: Frinton Summer Theatre (Image: Frinton Summer Theatre)

At the heart of the play is the extraordinary relationship between the stammering Bertie and the therapeutic Lionel, played by Alan Cox, son of Succession star Brian Cox.

Seidler persuaded Lionel’s son to let him tell the story, but had to obey the Queen Mother’s wishes and withhold the story until after her death.

As a result, it wasn’t until 2005 that Seidler started working on the story as a film, which starred Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush.

The King's Speech will run from July 11 to 15 and will be followed by performances of Barefoot in the Park, Folk, The Ladykillers, Bette & Joan and Don’t Dress for Dinner.

All evening performances are at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 2.30pm, and ticket prices range from £20 to £25 for evening shows and from £18 to £23 for matinees.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “Once again Frinton will be welcoming a talented legion of performers and technicians to our summer theatre season.

"More often than not, the names you will hear about in the future start their careers in our beautiful town by the sea.

"We have a fabulous lineup of plays and events this year and we can’t wait to see you there.”

To book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at The McGrigor Hall. You can also call 01255 775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.