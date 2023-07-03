Bobby Nethercott, 33, is accused of the manslaughter of 40-year-old Michelle Cooper in Jaywick in April 2021. He denies the charge.

Jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court have been told Nethercott punched Mrs Cooper and kicked her in the head while she lay on the floor in Beach Way.

The court head the gym instructor initially regained consciousness but her condition deteriorated and she died two days later at Colchester Hospital on April 25.

Tragic - Michelle Cooper was fatally injured during a brawl in Beach Way, Jaywick (Image: Family handout)

Nethercott, then aged 30, had gone for drinks with friends at the Never Say Die public house in Broadway, Jaywick, before the group headed to a house in Beach Way.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said a play fight between some of the guests soon turned into a brawl in the street.

During the fracas, Nethercott, whose address has been given as Chelmsford prison, is alleged to have attacked Mrs Cooper, which he denies.

A transcript of his interview with the police following his arrest was read to the court this morning (Monday).

Disturbance - police officers were called to Beach Way in Jaywick (Image: Newsquest)

He told officers: “It was like a big scramble, it was just everyone. I think it was a big scuffle.

“There was punches, kicks, there was a dog out biting people.”

The defendant added: “I was trying to stop the fight and the dog latched onto me but because I sort of know the dog I said ‘no’ and it got off me, but it latched onto another guy and done him really bad, like worse than me.”

The interviewing police officer said: “You know Michelle has got a serious head injury. Did, at any time, you see her get kicked, punched?”

Fatal injuries - Michelle Cooper died in Colchester Hospital two days after the incident (Image: Family handout)

Nethercott responded: “I saw her on the floor when I walked away. I did see that. I think she was laid up face, like face-up, yeah. It was dark.

“I got to the corner, I sort of looked behind and she was sort of laying there still.”

Nethercott said he went back to his niece’s house in Jaywick and continued drinking, before he was arrested at 3.15am.