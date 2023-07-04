Jake Quickenden is joining the cast of the new UK tour of the award-winning stage hit The Full Monty, taking on the role of Guy.

The singer and actor, who lives in Boxted, near Colchester, rose to fame appearing on ITV’s The X Factor and has since garnered an impressive theatre CV including credits in Hair and Footloose.

This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost-of-living crisis.

The lovable characters are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

Stars - Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard, and Bill Ward (Image: Ellie Kurttz)

As in the 1997 smash hit film, this brand-new production is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs, and heartbreak.

The play opens at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre on September 14 before embarking on a nationwide tour, including a stop at Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion.

The tour comes after the launch of Disney+’s TV sequel to the 90s film, which has seen Holland-on-Sea-based actor Paul Barber reprise his role as Horse.

To purchase tickets visit fullmontytheplay.com.

Who is Jake Quickenden?

Jake Quickenden appeared on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012, getting as far as the judges houses.

He auditioned again two years later, when he got through to the live shows, where he was eliminated in the third week.

Later that year, Jake participated in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! finishing as the runner-up to Carl Fogarty.

He later went on to win the tenth series of Dancing on Ice, and has since appeared on other TV shows and in musicals.

The 34-year-old grew up in Scunthorpe but has since relocated to Essex.