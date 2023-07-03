THOUSANDS of people flocked to Clacton seafront to celebrate the return of the town's Pride music festival.
Clacton Pride hosted its free family music festival on the Marine Parade West Greensward on Saturday.
Cheryl Piper, from Clacton Pride, said about 5,000 residents attend the annual event, which is only in its second year.
Cheryl said: "It was a fantastic day - everyone enjoyed themselves.
"Next year we will be back and again it will be a free event for all LGBTQIA, their friends, families and allies.
"Yet again people were laughing, dancing and singing while enjoying the music on a hot day with a beer or two.
"The children also had a great day meeting Mickey and Minnie mouse and finger painting.
"It is great to see the community and town coming together in support.".
The event included a host of local bands, singers and theatre groups, as well as 50 local vendors.
To get involved in next year's event, contact info@clactonpride.co.uk
