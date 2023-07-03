The supermarket giant has issued a recall of its Tesco Free From Onion Rings, Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, and Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers because they contain gluten which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

The affected products all have a best before date of December 16, 2023, and come in pack sizes of 150g.

Friday 30 June - Tesco recalls Free From Snacks because of undeclared gluten #FoodAllergy https://t.co/X46HHNGpPV pic.twitter.com/ldkJuicIym — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 30, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat them.

“Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.