The fast-food giant is cutting prices of two menu favourites to kick off the new month.

The Double McMuffin is available for just £1.99, then from 11am customers can snap up a McChicken Sandwich for £1.39.

To secure the deals, customers simply have to download the McDonald’s App.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 199 points when grabbing a Double McMuffin and 139 points when picking up a McChicken Sandwich.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards.

Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.