The force is now appealing for the public’s help as part of the ongoing assault investigation.

Officers were called to Martello Beach Caravan Park at around 7am on Saturday, July 1.

A woman was found with serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officers are treating this as an assault.

It is believed that the victim was seen around St Osyth Beach at around 6.30pm on Friday, June 30.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in contact.

"If you can help or have any further information, please contact us.

"You can let Essex Police know by submitting a report on their website or by using their online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about their website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call on 101 and in an emergency, always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 293 of July 1 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."