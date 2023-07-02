Sergeant Carla Hammond joined Essex Police 15 years ago.

She has worked as a response officer for Clacton local policing team ever since.

Sgt Hammond said: “The job is immensely satisfying, particularly when we get a good result at the end of it.

“At the time I joined the police, I was working in a pub and was a single parent to a two-year-old.

"I wanted to do more with my life, something that was worthwhile and involved helping people.

“I wanted to show my daughter what a decent work ethic was and to impress upon her the importance of these roles and what we can achieve.

“She’s older now and I’m still trying to prove that point by going for promotion, to show her that’s achievable too.”

Sgt Hammond also discussed her growing responsibilities as her career progressed.

She said: “Being a sergeant, I’m supervising a team now.

"So I’m responsible for all the jobs my shift attend, making sure they are delivered to the same standards, getting the right results and implementing the most appropriate safeguarding measures.

“And I need to make sure my team are happy. If I’ve got a happy team, they are going to work hard.

"Responding to incidents is very demanding so it’s important we enjoy doing the job.

“I believe we make a difference to people’s lives, I really do.”

