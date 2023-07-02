ESSEX Police have reiterated that members of the public only call 999 for genuine emergencies.
On Saturday officers took a 999 call from a young female reporting she had been kidnapped.
Officers from the Rochford policing team were allocated on an emergency response.
They later located the Stambridge address where the call was made.
However, upon attendance the officers discovered this had been a hoax call.
No one had been kidnapped.
The attending officers issued words of advice to the female.
A spokesman for the force said: "This is a huge waste of police time where our officers could have been deployed elsewhere to protect life and property.
"Officers have issued words of advice to the female."
Today one of our call takers took a 999 call from a young female reporting she had been kidnapped.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) July 1, 2023
Officers from @EPRochford were allocated on an emergency response and located the address where the call was made in #Stambridge.
