On Saturday officers took a 999 call from a young female reporting she had been kidnapped.

Officers from the Rochford policing team were allocated on an emergency response.

They later located the Stambridge address where the call was made.

However, upon attendance the officers discovered this had been a hoax call.

No one had been kidnapped.

The attending officers issued words of advice to the female.

A spokesman for the force said: "This is a huge waste of police time where our officers could have been deployed elsewhere to protect life and property.

"Officers have issued words of advice to the female."