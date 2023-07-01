The force's Marine Unit was called at about 6pm on June 25 to several locations - Wivenhoe, Rowhedge, Brightlingsea and Point Clear Bay - following reports of public order offences and anti-social behaviour.

A force spokesman said: "A group of men were reported to be dangerously driving jet skis causing distress to members of the public.

"The jet skis users were also believed to be excessively speeding and deliberately attempting to cause paddle-boarders to fall into the water."

Essex Police is appealing for the public's help to identify these men, pictured below, in connection with its ongoing investigation.

Disruptive - Members of the public were unhappy with how these men behaved (Image: Essex Police)

A jet ski rider Essex Police want to speak to in connection with their investigation (Image: Essex Police)

Two people Essex Police want to speak to in connection with their investigation (Image: Essex Police)

A jet ski rider Essex Police want to speak to in connection with their investigation (Image: Essex Police)

If you recognise the men, you can let Essex Police know by submitting a report on their website.

Or, by using their online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about their website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call them on 101 and for an emergency, always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 1129 of 25 June when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.