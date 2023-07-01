CLOSURES along an Essex stretch of the M11 remain in place after a lorry caused damage to the central reservation.
A lorry went through a central reservation barrier on the M11 in Essex earlier today.
This occurred between J9 (Saffron Walden) and J8 (Bishops Stortford).
As a result, the M11 was closed following the crash.
Lane 2 closures remain in place in both directions due to central reservation barrier damage.
Recovery for the lorry has been rearranged and is en route.
Northbound and Southbound carriageways were both shut to traffic between Junction 8 and Junction 10.
UPDATED - M11 – Between J9 (Saffron Walden) and J8 (Bishops Stortford) -— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 1, 2023
Recovery for the lorry has been rearranged and is en route. pic.twitter.com/q2UnrbRMSH
