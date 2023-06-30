Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington addressed 71 new officers and their families as the new recruits took their oaths on June 30.

37 women and 34 men made their first step towards protecting their communities.

They were watched by Chief Constable Harrington and Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

High Sheriff Charles Bishop was also in attendance at Essex Police headquarters.

In his speech, Chief Constable Harrington reiterated his call for improved police pay.

He said: “The cost of living is not getting any lower and I hope the police pay review body and the government respond accordingly with a fair and fully funded pay offer for officers and staff.

“Police officers should not be left behind when it comes to pay.

“They must be paid fairly or – to be blunt – we risk losing them.

Addressed - Essex Police officers (Image: Public Body)

“It sounds very obvious, but if we don’t retain our talent, we’ll lose it. We’ll lose good people who do great things. And I don’t want that.

“The pay review body will respond in July – and I would say to them; follow the evidence, look at the job police officers do.

“They leave their families, go to work and run towards danger. They protect people in the dead of night, all while you and me are tucked up in bed asleep.

“It's £1,000 a month for a 1-bed flat in Essex, if you can find one that's available. I know I have said this before, but you can't arrest your rent bill.

"You can't taser the gas bill. How can you expect brave people to run towards danger, day and night, when they can't afford to cook a meal at the end of their shift?

“This is an extraordinary job which attracts extraordinary people. I am not asking for extraordinary pay, I’m asking for fair pay, it is the least that police officers deserve.”

Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Roger Hirst, said: “I am committed to ensuring that Essex Police has the resources, systems and processes it needs, so it continues to be a service the public can have confidence, trust and take pride in.

“On behalf of the people of Essex I would like to wish every one of our new officers good luck as they begin their policing journey.”