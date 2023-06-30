It had been taking off from Andrewsfield Aerodrome near Braintree in the afternoon of June 30.

The pilot, who was also the only person onboard is said to be unhurt following the incident.

As for the aircraft itself, it came down at approximately 3:15pm.

However, it ended up blocking New Pastures Lane in Great Saling.

The aircraft is now being removed from the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been made aware of the incident.