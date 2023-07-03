Pupils at Clacton County High School will perform Evita, which started life as a pop rock concept album in 1976 before transferring to the West End two years later.

The play follows the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón who died in 1952.

She was the second wife of Argentine president Juan Domingo Perón, who died more than twenty years after Eva.

Superstars - Young actors prepare for Clacton County High School's forthcoming production (Image: Clacton County High School)

CCHS's forthcoming summer musical version of Evita will be performed at the school, in Walton Road, from July 13 until July 15.

Speaking ahead of the show drama teacher Anna Wade said: “It would be amazing if members of the Clacton community could support the show as it has been a real challenge for the students and shows the young people of this town in a very positive light.

“As teaching staff we are very proud of what they have achieved.”

The first two performances will start at 7pm.

On July 15, however, there will be two performances – one at 2pm, followed by the usual 7pm showing.

Tickets for the show, which are on sale now, cost £8 and can be purchased by visiting tickettailor.com/events/cchs