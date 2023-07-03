Lads Need Dads, a non-profit group based in Elmstead Market, provides male-led group mentoring for boys aged 11-15.

Managing director Sonia Shaljean, four boys and three mentors from the charity recently visited Biberach in southern Germany.

The group had initially been due to attend the Sports Knows No Borders event earlier this year, even booking flights for their trip.

The event, however, was cancelled at short notice, but Lads Need Dads were still keen to travel to Biberach.

Determined to organise a fun excursion to Germany, the Tendring committee in the Stadte Partner Biberach Association put together an alternative plan.

Led by chairwoman Marianne Wilhelm, they organised a sporty programme for the group to enjoy.

While in Germany, the group went zip-wiring and high-rope climbing, visited historical buildings and spent a relaxing afternoon enjoying hot spas, saunas and a hearty Swabian meal.

Travel - Tendring's Lads Need Dads (Image: Lads Need Dads)

Sonia said: “When this opportunity presented, I just had to jump on it.

“I knew our lads would get so much from experiencing another culture and language and visiting another country.

“This was the first time we had ever taken LND boys out of the UK so it felt like a bit of an adventure."

“We had a fabulous time, most of us had never visited Germany before. We experienced rural village life and culture and engaged in all the activities arranged for us and tried local Swabian food.

"Everyone was so welcoming and hospitable.

“We struck up a lovely relationship with our hosts and have been invited back. We are keen to return their hospitality and arrange a twin town visit to Tendring next year.”