Two homes in Harold Road in Frinton were hit by the fire on Saturday, June 10.

Linda Sainty and her husband, Alan, and their dog, Archie, were inside one of the houses at the time of the fire.

They described the fire as “traumatic” but said they are doing their best to move on from the incident.

Both homes were evacuated after the fire took hold and everyone escaped unhurt.

The families are now thanking their neighbours Paul and Glenda Godfrey for setting up a fundraiser.

So far, more than £2,800 has been raised by donations from the public.

The money will be split between the houses affected and will be used to help them with “whatever they need”.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire started in the lean-to of the property.

Mrs Sainty has also thanked Frinton Free Church, Laura and Chris at G and T’s café in Frinton and all Connaught Avenue businesses for their help.

The church provided refreshments to the homeowners and fire crews whilst they were on the scene.

She has also extended a thank you to Debbie and Colin who have given them a place to stay.

She said: “We’re in rented accommodation in a little cottage now.

“We will be living here until we can go back to our home.

“We’re looking at about a year before all the repairs will be completed.

“It’s just a waiting game now until we can go back.

“We want to thank everybody for their donations and help.

“We were left with nothing and it was traumatic but it is what it is.

“It was an accident and we’ve got to get on and do the best we can.

“So many people have helped us and the community of Frinton has really pulled together and been so supportive.

“I can’t thank them enough.”

To donate to the Gofundme CLICK HERE.