Avaya Ainger, a Brooklands Primary School student, has committed herself to running 1km every day throughout the month of June, aiming to raise £100 for GOSH, a renowned children's hospital in London. Running - young runner raised £1,000 during her daily runs through June (Image: Dulcie Ainger)

The 6-year-old runner from Manningtree has been inspired by her school, which promotes making a difference whether that's raising money, spreading awareness on a topic or looking after the environment, to help those in need.

She chose GOSH because it is a hospital close to her family's heart.

Evie, a family friend, had a heart transplant at GOSH when she was just two, eight years ago, and continues to be cared for by them.

Despite encountering obstacles such as falls, terrible hay fever, and asthma, Avaya persevered, knowing that her actions would benefit children who are battling illness. Obstacles - Avaya decided to carry on through falls, terrible hay fever, and asthma to raise money for those in need (Image: Dulcie Ainger)

The young runner's parents, Dulcie Ainger and Ryan Ainger are proud of their daughter's determination and selflessness to support those in need.

They said: "We are so proud of our daughter’s determination and kindness to help others, despite the heat and her asthma and hay fever playing up some evenings, she has still managed to jog every evening, knowing that she is helping others.

"Avaya has now reached over £1,000 and during her last race we are hoping to be joined by a few members of the family and friends to cheer her on at the end." Happy - Avaya reached over £1,000 and during her last race she will be joined by a few members of the family and friends (Image: Dulcie Ainger)

Avaya's fundraising campaign gained momentum as her story spread within her community.

To date, she has collected £1,040, ten times her original target.

The funds raised will contribute to GOSH's ongoing efforts to provide world-class care to children in need.

At the end of Avaya's month-long running challenge, her family held a special event to celebrate her achievement with supporters running alongside her.