Restaurant 43, in The Green, Great Bentley, has closed its doors after 11 years, much to the disappointment of loyal diners.

The eatery served lunch and dinner five days a week, offering various menus and daily specials.

It would also host regular themed evenings and live music events, while the venue was also available to hire for functions including birthdays, weddings, christenings and baby showers.

In a statement addressing the closure business owners said: “The restaurant is now closed… thank you for a wonderful 11 years.”

It also notes any valid vouchers can be posted to the restaurant for a refund.

The restaurant has since been put up for sale for £950,000, with a listing appearing on Rightmove.

A spokesman for the property website said: “Restaurant 43 is a very well-known and exceptionally located property offering hospitality business year-round, owned and operated by the vendors since 2012.

"It has a good mix of room, food and beverage revenue, the high levels of profitability being driven by the substantial levels of repeat and local trade which are key features of the operation.

“In short, this is an exceptional opportunity to further develop a very well-regarded and exceptionally well-equipped business with longer opening hours and the additional possibility of offering more letting accommodation if required.

“Restaurant 43 is a very profitable operation and would be ideal for an owner-operating couple working the business and living on site - we accordingly recommend an early viewing.”