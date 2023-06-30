There are a few symptoms to look out for and it’s important to know when you should see a doctor.

If you’d like to find out more about the rare disease, look no further.

What is Lyme disease?





Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that infested ticks can spread to humans, according to the NHS website.

Are ticks on the rise?



Many are reporting 2023 to be the worst year for ticks on record.@TIME Magazine explores why.



With unusually warm weather in the UK, there are increased reports of ticks here too.



Read here: https://t.co/Jwzo4h4H5c#LymeDiseaseUK #LymeDisease — Lyme Disease UK (@UKLyme) June 26, 2023

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?





Symptoms to look out for include a circular or oval-shaped rash that forms around a tick bite – this can be an early sign of the infection.

The rash might not be seen straight away as it can appear up to 3 months after the tick has bitten someone.

It does usually, however, appear within 1 to 4 weeks and can last for several weeks.

The NHS website adds: “The rash can have a darker or lighter area in the centre and might gradually spread. It's not usually hot or itchy.

💚 Always Check For Ticks 💚



If you've spent time outdoors, even in your back garden, always make sure to check yourself for ticks.



🕷️ But where do they hide?



Here's our handy guide to checking yourself for hidden ticks.#LymeDiseaseUK #LymeDisease pic.twitter.com/B2hMvbFcVw — Lyme Disease UK (@UKLyme) June 25, 2023

“The rash may be flat, or slightly raised, and look pink, red, or purple when it appears on white skin. It can be harder to see the rash on brown and black skin and it may look like a bruise.”

If you’re bitten by an infected tick, you might experience flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature or a hot or shivery feeling, headache, muscle and joint pain as well as tiredness and loss of energy.

You can find out more about the symptoms of Lyme disease via the NHS website.

When should you see a GP?





The NHS says you should see a GP if you’ve been bitten by a tick or if, in the last 3 months, you’ve visited an area where infected ticks could be and if you have flu-like symptoms or feel sick or an oval or round shape rash has appeared on your body.

You should tell your GP if you have been in forests or grassy areas recently.

For more information about Lyme disease, you can visit the NHS website.