Emergency crews were called to reports of smoke in Parsons Hill shortly before 5am.

On arrival, they found a large building had gone up in flames and called for extra assistance.

It is understood the building is the former Hamilton Lodge care home which closed in 2017.

We’re at the scene of a large fire in Parsons Hill, Great Bromley.



There is a lot of smoke coming from the scene and we’ve received multiple calls.



Rest assured, crews are on scene working to extinguish the fire.



Find out more at: https://t.co/Wv4LMhLVgT pic.twitter.com/Jue8ljiPyl — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) June 30, 2023

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews are making steady progress to extinguish the fire from the ground and from above using an aerial ladder platform.

“A water supply has been set up with a water bowser from Halstead which means we've been able to scale the incident down to two crews, an ALP and the water bowser.

“We expect to remain on scene for several hours while we extinguish this fire.”

Firefighters from Colchester, Weeley, Clacton and Halstead have surrounded the fire and are continuing to extinguish it.

Hamilton Lodge was once a care home but is now earmarked for a 67 homes development.

It follows Tendring Council approving outline blueprints for the scheme last autumn.

More as we get it.