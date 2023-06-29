New research from asbestos compensation specialists at law firm Hodge Jones & Allen found that only half of UK adults are aware of the health risks associated with talc in cosmetic products, and the potential for asbestos contamination.

Talc, which is a naturally occurring mineral, is a key ingredient in many cosmetic products.

The geological conditions by which talc forms means that it can be contaminated with asbestos fibres – a Class 1 carcinogen.

Talc, which is a naturally occurring mineral, is a key ingredient in many cosmetic products (Image: Getty/suchinan)

Recent Health and Safety Executive (HSE) tests revealed that most talc-containing cosmetic products aren’t contaminated with asbestos.

However, experts at Hodge Jones and Allen are warning that it is “it is impossible to know exactly which are safe” and that Brits should “avoid using products containing talc altogether.”

During the study, Hodge Jones & Allen found these were the makeup products most likely to contain talc:

Eyeshadow (powder)

Blush (powder)

Bronzer (powder)

Foundation (powder)

Setting powder

While the following brands say they only use talc that has been tested to confirm the absence of asbestos fibres:

Avon

Dear Dahlia

Fenty

L’Oreal

Maybelline

Revlon

Victoria Beckham

Lorna Webster, partner at Hodge Jones & Allen and expert in Asbestos Compensation Claims, added: “We are very concerned by the limited understanding of potential asbestos contamination in talcum powder and talc-based makeup products.

“Asbestos is very dangerous to health and while its importation into the UK has been banned since 1999, asbestos fibres are still being found in talc and cosmetics that are available to buy today.

“We want people to be fully aware of the ingredients being used in their makeup so they can make informed decisions.”