The 31-year-old, who was released by the U's after 12 years at the end of last season, has linked up with the National League side after agreeing a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Eastman told the Dagenham and Redbridge website: “I feel like this is a good move for me and hopefully I can kick on from here, me personally and as a club and we can have a good season.

“I’ve played a lot of games throughout my career, and I would like to keep that going.”

Eastman made 464 appearances and scored 25 goals for Colchester, after joining them from neighbours Ipswich Town, in 2011.

The experienced centre-back, who is seventh in the U's all-time appearance list, spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Harrogate Town.

Eastman is now looking forward to a new challenge with Dagenham, in the National League.

Dagenham boss Ben Strevens told the club's website: “We’re delighted that Tom’s decided to join us here at Dagenham, he had interest from Football League and other National League clubs as well.

“He’ll add fantastic experience into the group with what he’s done at Colchester, and he was a terrific player for them.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to regarding him has given us a glowing reference and we can’t wait to welcome him with us in pre-season.”