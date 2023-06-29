A series of private gardens in the historic town will be inviting people in to look around on July 8 and 9, from 11am to 4pm.

Frances Vincent, from Helen's Green, who is part of the secret gardens event, said there will be 28 gardens taking part this year.

She said: “This year is going to be wonderful – we have more gardens than we have ever had before – and we have four new gardens.

“This is the thirteenth year of Harwich Secret Gardens and is a special weekend for Harwich.

“Last year saw a bumper number of visitors with visitors coming by boat and train, and overseas visitors, such is the reputation of this weekend.

“This year we have 28 gardens and of course gardens are continually evolving so even though you may have visited before there will be new planting and layouts.

“For just one weekend each year visitors, through the generosity of Harwich gardeners, have the opportunity to see what special places are hidden behind street fronts.”

Entry is by brochure, which costs £5 per person, available from Deli 141, Harwich Museum and Harwich Visitors Centre on the Quay. Admission for children is free.