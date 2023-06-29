A new community hub and recycling hub have been created on the site in Kennedy Way, Clacton along with extensions to an accessible pathway.

Run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), the Kennedy Way Community Garden hosted a special celebration on Wednesday, June 28.

Special guests, including Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott, and representatives from the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (SNEE ICB) as well as staff, volunteers and trustees from CVST enjoyed a day at the garden.

After the ribbon was cut by Ed Garratt, chief executive of the board, to officially open the latest facilities, there was a Tai Chi demonstration and refreshments.

Open - Ed Garratt, chief executive of SNEE ICB, cutting the ribbon to officially open the second phase of development at Kennedy Way Community Garden in Clacton (Image: CVST)

Tracy Lawrie, communities manager at CVST, said: “We had a lovely time celebrating the launch of phase two of the community garden.

“It’s hard to believe that two years ago this site was just an empty piece of land.

“So quickly it has become a thriving space with butterflies and bees visiting our wildflower garden, and volunteers and the public enjoying nature and getting involved in planting and building.

“Kennedy Way Community Garden is like a little oasis, with space to sit and relax, outside exercise equipment to get active, and vegetable planters with a variety of produce.

“We have the Men’s Shed, with members making items including bird boxes, the Community Hub which offers a space for activities and meetings, and the Recycling Hub.”

Staff and volunteers at Kennedy Way Community Garden's Phase 2 launch (Image: CVST)

Kennedy Way Community Garden is the result of a unique collaboration between the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Local Estates Forum, the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, site owners NHS Property Services and CVST.

Phase one of the garden, which included the Men’s Shed, grassed area, outside gym and raised beds, opened in October 2021.

Brenda Ellis, CVST chair, said: “Kennedy Way Community Garden is a remarkable collaboration, which really showcases what we can achieve for the community by working together.

Interesting - CVST's Becky Dowling pointing out interesting facts on the history exhibition (Image: CVST)

“This otherwise unused space is now such an amazing place to visit and welcomes everyone.”