Swim Safe, which teaches children about water safety in the sea, is returning to Tendring this summer.

School sessions have been taking place in Harwich and Clacton, while public sessions are being held at Clacton’s Martello Beach between August 7 and 11.

Swim Safe is a joint Swim England and RNLI initiative with the sessions in Harwich funded by Harwich Haven Authority and in Clacton by Tendring Council.

Tendring Council swimming teachers instruct the sessions, with Beach Patrol lifeguarding them.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure, said the sessions were lots of fun – but could also save lives.

“Swim Safe teaches young children some key skills about going into the sea, such as floating to live, signalling for help, and generally respecting the water,” he said.

“They’re geared for all capabilities, whether the participants are swimmers or not, and we hope through supporting educational initiatives such as this we can help to make our coastline as safe as it can be – recognising the inherent dangers of the sea.

“Sessions take place in the morning, so why not book onto one as a great way to start a day out at the seaside.”

Find and book a Swim Safe session at swimsafe.org.uk.