A BUSY village road has been blocked by a car accident earlier this morning.
Frinton Road, in Holland, has been blocked by an accident at the junction with Ipswich Road.
The accidents happened this morning, on Thursday, June 29, and caused a two-way blockage on the road leading to Tesco Express.
Drivers are urged to take alternative routes to avoid 'serious' delays.
Emergency services have been spotted on the way to the accident site.
Holland on Sea – B1032 Frinton Road blocked by an accident at the junction with Ipswich Road. pic.twitter.com/YJz5rXUvtA— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 29, 2023
