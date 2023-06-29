Frinton Road, in Holland, has been blocked by an accident at the junction with Ipswich Road.

Read more:

The accidents happened this morning, on Thursday, June 29, and caused a two-way blockage on the road leading to Tesco Express.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes to avoid 'serious' delays.

Emergency services have been spotted on the way to the accident site.