Essex Police said they are currently investigating allegations of serious sexual assaults, which they say are believed to have occurred at a school in north Essex.

A boy has been arrested and has since been bailed.

A statement from Essex Police said: "We are currently investigating reports of serious sexual assaults, which are believed to have occurred at a school in North Essex.

"A boy under the age of 16 has been arrested and since been bailed with conditions.

"We are working closely with the school and local authorities whilst inquiries for this investigation continue."

It added: "Support is there for anyone affected by rape and sexual abuse, and no victim or survivor is alone.

"Synergy Essex provides specialist support for victims and survivors of rape and sexual abuse of all ages and all genders across Essex, Thurrock and Southend.

"Victims and survivors can self-refer, or be referred by a parent, partner, friend or professional and can access specialist emotional support, counselling and advocacy.

“For victims and survivors who report to the police, Synergy Essex provides an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) service, providing support throughout the criminal justice process.

"For more information visit the Synergy Essex website.”

An Essex County Council spokesperson added: “We are working closely with Essex Police and relevant authorities regarding a safeguarding matter at a school in Essex.

“We are supporting the leadership at the school and will provide additional support to the school community if required.

"The school have communicated with parents and carers and have offered support.

"As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

The Daily Telegraph has reported the alleged incident took place in gender-neutral toilets, sparking more debate on the issue.

Tory MP Miriam Cates said gender-neutral facilities are “a threat to the safety of woman and girls”.

“I very much hope the new DfE guidance will make clear gender-neutral facilities are a safeguarding risk and should not be allowed in schools”, she added.