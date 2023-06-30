These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 30 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between the exit and entry slip roads due to reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 27 as well as 24 and 23. Both will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway and entry slip road closure for inspection works from 11 pm to 6 am.

Additionally, Junction 27 will also have a carriageway closure for CAT1 concrete wall repair at the same time.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 1 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between the exit and entry slip roads due to reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 8 pm to 10 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junctions 25 and 27 as well as entry slip road closures at Junctions 25 and 26 for tunnel works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 2 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between the exit and entry slip roads due to reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.