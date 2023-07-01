Melanie Leahy’s emotional statement comes after Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced the inquiry into mental health services in Essex will be given statutory powers.

Melanie lost her son Matthew at Chelmsford’s Linden Centre in 2012 and has campaigned continuously for answers.

The campaign was backed by Professor Simon Baron Cohen, Shadow Minister Rosena Allin-Khan, and more recently, MPs Priti Patel and John Whittingdale.

Melanie Leahy said: “Today’s announcement marks the start of the next chapter in our mission to find out how our loved ones could be so badly failed by those who were meant to care for them.

“I welcome today’s long overdue government announcement, and I look forward to working with the inquiry team as they look to shape their terms of reference.

“I would like to thank all of those who have supported and joined our campaign over the years, from the other families who have shown bravery in sharing their stories, to the other campaigners and politicians who have backed us, and my legal team at Hodge Jones and Allen.

“In the more than 10 years since Mathew died, I have never given up hope that I will get him justice, and in his name, fight to improve the woeful mental health provision that impacts countless families each day.”

More than 80 families have been supported by Hodge Jones and Allen solicitors over a period of more than four years.

Nina Ali, partner at Hodge Jones and Allen, said: “Today’s government announcement is a testament to the fortitude of Melanie and the families in the campaign.

“Pressuring the government to change track is difficult, but the families have shown it is possible. It has long been clear that a statutory public inquiry is the only way to get to the bottom of the horrific standard of care provided to patients by mental health care services in Essex and we look forward to working with the inquiry team, and our clients, old and new, to ensure that the inquiry is effective.

“Inquiries such as these are the only way in which lessons can be learnt for the future to ensure that no other families have to suffer the same fate.

“Providing legal advice free of charge in cases such as these can often be the only way to help families get the justice they deserve, and we are proud of our work on this case.”