Organisations across the village are uniting this Saturday for the Mysteries of Mistley event.

It is aimed at showcasing the area’s hidden gems - architecture, history, scenic views, industry, arts, small business, cricket and its community.

The event has been initiated food ingredients producer Edme, based in High Street, which is working with local organisations to uncover the gems Mistley.

Trail - Discover hidden gems in Mistley this weekend (Image: Submitted)

“Essentially, it’s about working together to realise the potential of the village,” says Renata Faldo, Edme’s technical director.

“From Edme’s part, we want to highlight the supply chain, and how a business like ours relies on, and supports, farmers from the region.

“And although the vast majority of our sales are business-to-business, we’d love people to go away with more interest in the ingredients that go into the bread - and other foods - on their plate.”

Tasting - EDME's natural ingredients. Picture: Red Flame (Image: Red Flame)

The trail will be running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 1.

Participants can pick up your collector card and map from either Edme or Acorn Village and head to each organisation to collect a stamp.

Once all stamps have been collected, people are in with a chance of winning a prize.

Talks - Mistley Towers (Image: Submitted)

There will also be an array of activities happening on the day, including wellness activities at The Station Hair and Beauty, a bread-tasting platter at Tea at the Quay, art by locals artists in Cooper’s Gallery and talks inside Mistley Towers by the Manningtree and Mistley Museum and History Group.

There will also be visits to the famous 800-year-old oak tree, Old Knobbley, baked items from Wooster’s stall using Edme Ingredients, a cricket games to watch at Mistley Cricket Club, activities at Acorn Village, as well as games, a barbecue and drinks at Mistley Rugby Club.

Fun - there will be games and a barbecue at Mistley Rugby Club (Image: Submitted)

Renata added: “We are all very excited to welcome people through the doors of the hidden secrets in Mistley, so they can experience Mistley at its fullest.”