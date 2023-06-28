James Boyle, 86, is a lifelong fan of the Scottish professional football club, Rangers FC, based in Glasgow.

The Penny Pot Care Home resident of seven years is originally from Glasgow and has been to many of the clubs' games.

Care home manager Tracy Josko contacted the football club to tell them about their big fan.

Resident- James Boyle with his letter (Image: Penny Pot Care Home)

Amazingly, Rangers' manager Michael Beale responded, sending a very special letter to James.

She said: “James was absolutely over the moon to receive a letter from the Rangers manager, Michael Beales.

“Thank you, Rangers, this means the world to James.

“This small token is an absolute treasure to James and has taken pride of place on his wall.”

Letter- the letter from the Rangers FC manager (Image: Penny Pot Care Home)

In the letter, addressed to James, Mr Beales thanked him for his life-long support.

It read: “I have heard you are a huge Rangers supporter.

“On behalf of all the players and staff at Rangers Football Club, I would like to take this opportunity to send you our very best wishes.

“Thank you for all your continued support.”