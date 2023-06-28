Emergency services were called to Frinton shortly after 12.10pm last Wednesday after receiving concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Eyewitnesses told the Gazette an air ambulance landed on the greensward near Queen’s Road and ambulances and police cars were also spotted at the scene.

According to Essex Police, the elderly woman had been in the sea before being brought to safety on the coastline.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, however, she died shortly after.