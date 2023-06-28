Stewart Oxley, who was Lifeboat Operations Manager at Walton and Frinton RNLI, was stood down from the role following an investigation into a breach of the charity’s code of conduct related to a rescue on April 4.

The incident saw the lifeboat crew use their boat to help firefighters get close enough to use inflatable rescue paths to rescue a family from the Walton backwaters.

It came after Mr Oxley had publicly criticised the charity’s “dangerous” decision to “downgrade” the station’s all-weather lifeboat to small D-Class “dinghy” in 2024.

Mr Oxley said that since the institution’s decision to stand him down permanent, four volunteers have resigned from the station in support.

“It has been somewhat overwhelming,” he said.

“The RNLI, in an unusual step, undertook a review of the original investigation and incident.

“My time with the RNLI is now very definitely over.

“Originally, I was told that my decision to launch the off-duty lifeboat was incorrect as it was off-service and had a number of mechanical defects.

“The RNLI said that in the event of a mechanical breakdown, this could have endangered both the crew and the persons requiring rescue, therefore putting the safety or wellbeing of themselves and others at unnecessary or unassessed risk.

“There were no mechanical defects I was aware off - four days before the same vessel was taken for sea trials and passed off as serviceable.

“Several of the volunteer crew have now retired and I cannot repay loyalty of that magnitude and I am truly humbled by their personal sacrifice and support.

“The retirements and resignations will not alter the outcome of my situation or the decision to remove the town’s all-weather lifeboat and downgrade it to a 16ft outboard-powered dingy.”

The RNLI said the planned overhaul, which was prompted by infrastructure issues with using Walton Pier as a base, will see a new all-weather lifeboat station in Clacton, which it said will improve the “lifesaving effect” on the coast.

The RNLI previously said the decision to stand down Mr Oxley was unrelated to the dispute over the overhaul of its coverage in north-east Essex.

Mr Oxley raised concerns over the changes and said due to the amount of leisure sailing in the area, a B-class lifeboat would be a more suitable ‘downgrade’ than a D-class inshore boat, due to its limited first aid and towing capabilities.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “We can confirm that the RNLI undertook a review of the original investigation into the incident that occurred in the backwaters at Walton on April 4.

“This review upheld the original findings that a lifeboat was launched out of line with our charity’s standard operating procedures and the RNLI Volunteer Code of Conduct.

“It also upheld the decision to stand down a volunteer from their role at Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Station as their actions were found to have breached the RNLI’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

“The RNLI takes the safety of our crews and the safe use of boats and equipment extremely seriously.”

When asked to comment on the crew members who stood down in support of Mr Oxley, the spokesman added: “We thank the members of volunteer crew who have recently retired from Walton and Frinton lifeboat station for their hard work and dedication to our charity.”