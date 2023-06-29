There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Robyn

Robyn (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Border Collie

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Robyn you can view their full profile here.

Robyn came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer care for her.

She loves a cuddle as well as keeping active, whether that be through long walks or chasing a frisbee or ball around.

A quiet home with not much passing traffic would be the ideal situation for Robyn as she is not keen on fast-passing cars and bikes.

Jess

Jess (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Jess you can view their full profile here.

Jess came into the care of the RSPCA as an emergency case after being hit by a car.

She suffered a fractured jaw and complex elbow fracture as a result but is now recovering and is looking for a forever home.

Jess is described as a "very affectionate" cat, could live with children and would prefer to be the only cat in a home.

Due to the car accident, it would be better for her to be rehomed away from roads with heavy traffic although she will need access to the outdoors after her settling-in period with new adopters.

Charlie

Charlie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Charlie you can view their full profile here.

Charlie arrived in the care of the RSPCA as a stray with cat flu and a facial/eye injury.

He received hospital treatment as an inpatient until he was moved into foster care some weeks ago, and is now looking for a new home.

Charlie is described as having a "really fun, cheeky personality" and is quite vocal too.

He would benefit from a home with access to the outdoors (after the settling in period of a few weeks).

King and Thumper

King and Thumper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - No stated

Breed - Not stated

Colour - Grey and Brown/White

If you want to adopt King and Thumper you can view their full profile here.

King and Thumper had been found abandoned by Danaher Animal Home and they are now looking for their forever home.

Thumper is a more reserved type of character while King is more confident and likely to hop over towards you.

Ideally, the pair are looking for a home together with no children, or older children only.

Thumper especially will need a calm environment to settle in.