TRAFFIC on a major road in Alresford has caused a blockage in both directions following an incident.
St Osyth Road is closed in both directions between Station Road and Cockayens Lane due to a recovery of a broken down vehicle.
The road closure has caused further delays on Wivenhoe Road.
Alresford – B10127 St Osyth Road CLOSED in both directions between Station Road and Cockaynes Lane for recovery of a broken down vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4K8yjLaw91— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 28, 2023
Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.
