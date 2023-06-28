St Osyth Road is closed in both directions between Station Road and Cockayens Lane due to a recovery of a broken down vehicle.

The road closure has caused further delays on Wivenhoe Road.

Alresford – B10127 St Osyth Road CLOSED in both directions between Station Road and Cockaynes Lane for recovery of a broken down vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4K8yjLaw91 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 28, 2023

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.