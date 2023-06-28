TRAFFIC on a major road in Alresford has caused a blockage in both directions following an incident. 

St Osyth Road is closed in both directions between Station Road and Cockayens Lane due to a recovery of a broken down vehicle. 

Read more:

The road closure has caused further delays on Wivenhoe Road. 

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.