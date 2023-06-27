The proposed route runs through parts of Witham between the east of Coggeshall, through Rivenhall and towards Fairstead.

The National Grid hopes to build the line from Norwich all the way to Tilbury.

The precise route proposed and the location of the pylons has been released in the consultation.

The public will have a chance to respond to the plans at the consultation taking place between Tuesday, June 27 to Monday, August 21.

The MP for Witham, Priti Patel has raised concerns about the plans and has been working to promote an offshore grid instead, to connect new offshore wind capacity to the grid.

Priti said: “The plans to cover this part of Essex and the East of England with a new network of pylons and overhead power lines are concerning and local communities are worried about the impact that they will have.

“It is vital that residents have their say and respond to the consultation taking place.

“The latest consultation shows the precise locations of the planned pylons, so local communities can see and understand the impact this will have on them.

“As well as this consultation taking place, the campaign I have been working on with my parliamentary colleagues in the region has meant that a study is also due to be undertaken this summer to review the case for an offshore alternative.

“This has been committed to following strong representations made to the Government and may lead to an alternative option coming forward to reduce the need for these pylons.

“I believe that an offshore option will have more benefits and be more effective at connecting new offshore wind generation to the grid and I will continue to make the case for the National Grid to change their plans.”

For more details on the consultation, go to https://www.nationalgrid.com/electricity-transmission/network-and-infrastructure/infrastructure-projects/norwich-to-tilbury/public-consultation.