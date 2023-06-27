Clover-Iris Lark was born shortly after 8pm on June 18 weighing 7.8lbs, much to the delight of her mum Gem Baker, who was supported by her two closest friends.

Gem had gone through the majority of the labour process at her home in Clacton before her adorable daughter was eventually delivered at Colchester Hospital.

Since then the 37-year-old has embraced motherhood with pure joy, cherishing every second with her "miracle baby" – and for good reason.

Adorable - Clover-Iris Lark (Image: Public)

The committed nursery worker fell pregnant following her final round of IVF after raising £12,000 of the £15,000 she needed for private treatment.

Gem said: “I am quite literally speechless and I don’t have the words to describe how it feels - it is what I imagined and more.

“I didn’t know I could love something quite so much - it helps even more that she looks so much like me as a baby. She is just perfect and she is my lucky rainbow.

“I just feel elated and I don’t even feel like the lack of sleep is a problem - she has been really good and is so content. I am hoping my calm nature is rubbing off on her.

“My sister has been absolutely amazing and has stayed with me most nights and they already have such a wonderful bond.

“And seeing my mum and dad’s little faces, knowing I have made them a nan and a grandad, is just wonderful and is indescribable.”

The birth of Clover-Iris comes after Gem was told her chances of falling pregnant would be slim after she was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis in May 2018.

The long-term disorder sees tissue grow outside of the uterus and within the ovaries and fallopian tubes but Gem’s bowel and bladder were also impacted.

Cute - Clover-Iris Lark is said to already be content with her new life (Image: Public)

Gem, who had operations to remove endometriosis tissue, then faced a battle to secure IVF treatment on the NHS before exploring private options.

“Clover-Iris literally represents miracles do happen, against all the odds she is here,” added Gem.

“I always said I wanted to have the chance to have children but deep down I prepared myself for the fact it was probably never going to work.

“She is literally a miracle and I just want to be able to now show other people it really can happen.

“My friend Jo has said she feels Clover has come to change the world, which I just think is so lovely.”